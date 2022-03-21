Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021-2022 (Round of 16):

Monday, March 21, 2022

Wakiso Giants Vs UPDF – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso (3 PM)

The round of 16 matches in the 48th edition of the Stanbic Uganda Cup continues with a single game on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Two top-flight clubs, Wakiso Giants and the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) lock-horns at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium in Wakiso.

At stake is a round of 8 (quarterfinal) berth as the two clubs seek the Shs. 6,000,000 prize tag for every quarterfinalist en route to the coveted prize.

UPDF Team

How they progressed:

To make it to this far, UPDF commenced with a 3-0 win on the road away to Soroti during the round of 64 stage with three teenagers Yasin Sabir, Phillip Angelo Taban, and Rogers Mugisha all on target.

At the round of 32, UPDF needed a last-minute winner to eliminate Kampala regional side Impala Hill 1-0 at the Military Barracks stadium, Bombo.

Wakiso Giants edged Kiyinda Boys 1-0 at the Ssaza ground during the same stage.

The Purple Sharks humbled Kyetume 5-2 during the round of 32 stage at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium.

Striker Samuel Ssenyonjo (on loan from KCCA) starred with a hat-trick.

Wakiso Giants’ head coach Alex Gitta and Alex Isabirye share a light moment

The other two goals for Alex Gitta coached side were scored by captain Hassan Ssenyonjo and Tom Masiko.

Ezra Bidda got a brace for Kyetume’s two goals.

Coming to this particular match, both clubs (Wakis Giants and UPDF) have had a varying form book.

UPDF, under head coach Brian Ssenyondo, has virtually struggled to get maximum points during the UPL in more than 10 games but on course in the cup.

Brian Ssenyondo, head coach at UPDF Football Club

On the other hand, Wakiso Giants ably justifies their top six table status in the Uganda Premier League.

Key players:

Wakiso Giants will bank on the goal-scoring form of Samuel Ssenyonjo, Ivan Bogere, Frank Ssebuufu and Sharif Kimbowa, all of whom are dependent upon the creativity from Titus Ssematimba, Ibrahim Kasule, captain Hassan Ssenyonjo, and Rahmat Ssenfuka among others.

The national army-funded side needs a solid performance away from home to progress for the last 8 stage.

Goalkeepers Yusuf Wasswa or Brian Bwete, Samson Kasozi, Musa Mudde, Ivan Ahimisibwe, Frank Yiga, Robert Omunuk, Rogers Mugisha, Andrew Kawooya, Phillip Taban, Ibrahim Wammanah, and others have the potential to compete.

The winner of the Uganda Cup earns a ticket to represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Other games:

Vipers 3-0 Kataka

Kataka Booma 2-0 Tipsa

Tipsa Police 0-1 Mbale Heroes

Mbale Heroes Mbarara City 4-0 Iganga Young

Monday 21st March:

Wakiso Giants Vs UPDF – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso

Tuesday 22nd March:

Soltilo Bright Stars Vs BUL – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Express Vs Villa (Round of 32) – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium

Wednesday 23rd March:

Maroons Vs Ndejje University – Prisons Stadium, Luzira

Sunday 3rd April:

Onduparaka Vs Express/SC Villa – AbaBet Green Light Stadium, Arua city

Cash Structure: