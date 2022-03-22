FUFA Women Super League

Wednesday, 23rd March 2022

Kampala Queens FC vs Uganda Martyrs WFC – IUIU Ground, Kabojja

Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC vs UCU Lady Cardinals FC – Kawempe

All games kickoff at 4PM

Kampala Queens FC will go into Wednesday’s clash against Uganda Martyrs WFC with the target set at reducing the game between them and run away leaders She Corporate FC.

The Football Queens are currently second on the log in the FUFA Women Super League with 11 points, six behind She Corporate FC but the former have played a game less.

However, Kampala Queens FC will have to improve on their home performance if they are to maximum points off visiting Uganda Martyrs WFC.

In the two games played at home (IUIU Ground, Kabojja) this season, Kampala Queens FC have only managed to earn a point (off Lady Doves FC over the weekend) and yet to score a goal.

The other home fixture, on matchday one saw them lose 2-0 to Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC.

Coach Hamza Lutalo will hope midfielder Shamirah Nalugya gets back to full fitness having started the game against Lady Doves FC on bench.

He will also hope Lilian Mutuuzo, Zaina Nandede and Margaret Kunihira are in fine form. The trio has scored five of the six goals the team has with Kunihira having three to her name.

Uganda Martyrs WFC on the other hand have played only four games, winning two and losing the other two.

Coach Rogers Nkugwa and his troops will be hoping for a good result to get their season back on the rails.

The return of players from the Uganda U17 Women’s National Team will be a big boost for the Lubaga based outfit. These include, Sharon Kaidu, Esther Namusoke, Patience Nabulobi, Rebecca Nandhego, Shamusa Najjuma, Brenda Munyana, Sumaya Nalumu and Catherine Nagadya.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-0 win for Kampala Queens with Rukia Namubiru scoring a stoppage time winner.