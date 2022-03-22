FUFA Women Super League

Wednesday, 23rd March 2022

Kampala Queens FC vs Uganda Martyrs WFC – IUIU Ground, Kabojja

Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC vs UCU Lady Cardinals FC – Kawempe

All games kickoff at 4PM

Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC and UCU Lady Cardinals FC will face off on Wednesday with the hope of returning to winning ways.

The aforementioned teams find themselves almost in similar situation, having lost their last outings. Kawempe Muslim were stunned at home by new comers Rines SS WFC while the University side lost to Kampala Queens FC.

Whereas UCU Lady Cardinals FC had a perfect start, winning their opening three games, they have failed to replicate the same performance in the next three, garnering just a point.

They drew against Tooro Queens before losing two home games to She Corporate FC and Kampala Queens.

On the other hand, Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC face a stern test in putting up a fight in the title race this season given their young squad.

The Valley Warriors have had stop-start outcomes in the five games played so far, winning two, draw once and losing the other two.

They welcome UCU Lady Cardinals and hoping they can seal victory, which will be their first at home this season.

The League record Champions welcome back several players from national team engagement. Hadijah Nandago, Shakira Nyinagahirwa and Krusum Namutebi among others were part of the Uganda U17 Women’s National Team that got eliminated by Ethiopia from the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

.