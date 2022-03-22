Navruz Cup – 2022:

25th – 29th March – Markaziy Stadium, Namangan

Uganda Cranes has departed for the four nation tournament (Navruz Cup) in Uzbekistan on Tuesday morning.

The 38 man delegation set off from Entebbe International Airport aboard Turkish Airlines on flight TK 612.

There are 24 players and 14 officials on the traveling contingent. 13 of the players are locally based in Uganda and the other 11 are foreign based.

There was a last minute change where Vipers’ forward Yunus Junior Sentamu was replaced by clubmate, left back Abdul Aziz Kayondo.

It is a strong squad that has the returning captain Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Faruku Miya, Allan duo of Okello and Kyambadde, Aucho Khalid, U-20 AFCON top scorer Derrick Kakooza, Moses Waiswa, Charles Lukwago among others.

L-R: Milton Karisa, Khalid Aucho and Emmanuel Okwi at Entebbe International Airport moments before departure (Credit: FUFA Media)

Abdul-Azizi Kayondo (left) and Moses Waiswa moments before departure at Entebbe International Airport (Credit: FUFA Media)

Head coach Milutin Sredojevic spoke of the significance for such a tournament.

We are using the Navruz Cup to assemble the teams that will feature in the qualifiers of CHAN 2023 and AFCON 2023 tournaments. There is a balance of players in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League as well as those featuring in the diaspora leagues. Milutin Sredojevic, Uganda Cranes head coach via FUFA Website

Uganda Cranes was invited for the 2022 Navruz Cup in Uzbekistan between 25th to 29th March for the four nation tournament that has Tajikistan, hosts Uzbekistan and Kyrgz Republic.

Full Traveling Contingent:

Players:

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Kiyovu Sports, Rwanda – Captain), Khalid Aucho (Young Africans, Tanzania), Faruku Miya (Lviv, Ukraine), Bayo Fahad Aziz (Bnei Sakhnin, Israel), Bevis Mugabi Kristofer Kizito (Motherwell, Scotland), Steven Serwadda Steven (New York Red Bulls II, USA), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Charles Lukwago (St George, Ethiopia – Goalkeeper), Moses Ndondhi Waiswa (Super Sport United, South Africa), Allan Okello (Paradou AC, Algeria), Derrick Kakooza (Valmiera, Lativia), Alionzi Nafian Legason (URA, Uganda – Goalkeeper), Benjamin Ochan (KCCA, Uganda – Goalkeeper), Halidi Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda), Marvin Joseph Youngman (Soltilo Bright Stars, Uganda), Rogers Kassim Mato (KCCA, Uganda), James Penz Begisa (UPDF, Uganda), Kizza Martin (Express, Uganda), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers, Uganda), Herbert Achai (KCCA, Uganda), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers, Uganda), Abdul-Aziz Kayondo (Vipers, Uganda), Hassan Jurua Alidro (KCCA, Uganda)

KCCA first choice goalkeeper and captain Benjamin Ochan is part of the team to Uzbekistan (Credit: FUFA Media)

Paul Mukatabala Nantulya, national teams’ officer smiles at Entebbe International Airport moments before departure (Credit: FUFA Media)

Officials: