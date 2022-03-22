For the fourth time, the alumni of Makerere University Business School (MUBS) organized an annual run with the main purpose at hand to help disabled girls get the treasured university education.
The run had the 5 KM and 10 KM events with the theme-line “Enable women with disability get university education”.
As early as 5:30 AM, runners from all walks of life started to flock the re-greened MUBS playground in Nakawa, the point of start and finish.
The limbering sessions to prepare the bodies started by 6 AM and one hour later, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Henry Oryem Okell officially flagged off the runners in batches.
First off the ramp were the runners in the 10KM race led by 2012 Olympic Marathon gold medalist Stephen Kiprotich.
They were shortly followed by 5 KM runners, disabled runners and the young ones.
Other dignitaries that graced the run included Bright Kanyontore Rwamirama, the minister for animal industry in the Ugandan cabinet and member of the MUBS Convocation, Nakawa Member of Parliament Hon. Ronald Balimwezo Nsubuga, MUBS Principal Juma Waswa Balunywa among others.
Winners:
Three year Ismaeil Ssekajja was the youngest runner.
Ssekajja picked his gold medal accompanied by the mother Mariam Nakigudde.
Edmond Jamunu won the men 5KM race ahead of Raymond Omara and Patrick Labeja.
The female 5KM run was toppled by Agnes Apio, ahead of Mugooha Tayebwa and Sandra Nakiyingi.
10 KM:
Brian Ategera took the gold medals for the 10 KM men. Ategera was better than Gonzaga Ssebuma and Edian Nuwagaba.
The women 10 KM run was won by Jennifer Nyakato.
Adrian Karure and Vivian Najjengo finished as first and second runners-up respectively.
The different outstanding performers recieved medals, certificates and trophies.
Proceeds realized from this run will be channeled towards the facilitation of tuition fees for female disabled students.
The main sponsors and partners for this run included Shire Petroleum, Katumwa Sports Center, Pepsi, Subterra, Gateway Bus, Naya Stores.
The there also similar runs at the MUBS auxillary campuses in Jinja and Mbale cities.
I am happy to have seen many people turn up to run in the annual MUBS Alumni Run for the 4th edition. The cause to help disabled girls acquire university education is very partinent.