Tuesday March 22, 2022

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 3pm

Express and SC Villa coach James Odoch and Petros Koukouras are fired up ahead of the Round of 32 clash in the Stanbic Uganda Cup at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

The two giants are currently enjoying indecent spells in the league with the champions failing to defend the title while the Jogoos are battling for survival.

Odoch admits the Uganda Cup provides the only platform for a chance to win a trophy this season which means nothing but overcoming Villa.

James Odoch Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

“This is the only tournament where we have hope of winning silverware,” Odoch told the press.

“Villa is a very good team and it is a very huge game in the history of Ugandan football but we shall try as much as we can to win it and progress to the next stage.”

The Red Eagles have gone seven league games with no win but have improved their performances in recent outings creating several chances as witnessed in the draw against URA.

The Express XI versus KCCA Credit: John Batanudde

“During the last few days of training, we focus more on our finishing because it is the biggest reason as to why we are not winning games of late and I believe this time around the boys will do a good job,” he added.

For Koukouras, this could have easily been the cup final given the history the two sides have in the competition and Ugandan football in general.

“This could have easily been a Cup final because the rivalry between the two clubs says it all.”

Petros Koukouras Credit: Kawowo Sports

“It is going to be a tough game even if both teams are not performing well lately. There will be high intensity and passion but hopefully, we come out victorious.”

“We have had a couple of good results to build on recently, a win against Super Eagles and Gaddafi FC and also a draw with KCCA,” Koukouras noted.

Team News

The hosts will miss experienced defender Murushid Jjuuko (injury), Martin Kizza (national duty), Enock Ssebagala (suspended) while Mahad Kakooza Yaya is available for selection.

For the Jogoos, Nicholas Kabonge, Salim Abdallah, Ronald Ssekiganda, Goffin Oyirwoth, Shafik Bakaki and Charles Bbaale are all absent for Villa.

Match Facts

Express are joint record holders of the competition with 10 trophies while SC Villa have 9.

However, they have not won the competition since 2007 while SC Villa last lifted the trophy in 2015.