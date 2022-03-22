Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021-2022:

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Results:

Express 0 (3) – 0 (4) Sports Club Villa (Round of 32)

Sports Club Villa Soltilo Bright Stars 2 (3) – 2 (4) BUL (Round of 16)

Sports Club Villa marched to the 2022 Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 16 stage after a 4-3 tense post match penalty victory over arch rivals Express at the Betway Muteesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Normal time of this end to end duel was goal-less with a couple of half chances per side.

Travis Mutyaba lit up the Blue Jogoo gallery with fancy successful dribbles but the goal scoring opportunities from Isaac Ogwang and Muhindo were dearly missed.

Express’ Eric Kenzo was denied by the impressive goalkeeper Martin Ssenkooto from a free kick as Charles Musiige and substitute George Ssenkaaba also got close.

Charles Musiige (Express) dribbles the ball as SC Villa’s Joseph Kafumbe closes on

Penalty shoot-out:

Enock Walusimbi scored Express’ first kick.

Saddam Masereka equalized 1-1. Express’ second penalty was converted by George Senkaaba, a first half substitute for Abel Eturude.

Nicholas Kabonge made it 2-all with well taken penalty.

Derrick Kiggundu scored Express’ third penalty and so did Amir Kakomo for the Jogoos.

Faizal Ssekyanzi curled his penalty wide of the goal posts. Ibrahim Saddam Juma scored to put Sports Club Villa ahead 4-3.

Eric Kenzo Kambale’s weak penalty was saved by SC Villa late substitute Joseph Yiga as Express got eliminated on home soil.

Yiga had replaced a largely impressive goalkeeper Martin Senkooto on the stroke of full time.

Martin Ssenkooto had a good 90 minutes action before he paved way for Joseph Yiga

Sports Club Villa will now play Onduparaka at the AbaBet Green Light Stadium in Arua during the round of 16 stage.

Meanwhile, BUL marched to the quarter finals for the second year in a row following a 4-3 post match penalty victory over Soltilo Bright Stars at Kavumba Recreational Stadium.

Normal time of this tie had ended 2 goals apiece.

Other successful clubs:

BUL joins the other successful clubs to the quarter finals are Vipers, who beat Mbale’s Kataka 3-0 at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Booma overcame TIPSA 2-0, Mbale Heroes shocked Police 1-0 at Lugogo, Mbarara City humiliated Iganga Young 4-0 and Wakiso Giants won 3-0 over UPDF.

Upcoming games:

On Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, there will be the continuation for round of 16 as two second division clubs Maroons and Ndejje University face off at the Lake side Prisons stadium, Luzira.

The winner of the Uganda Cup earns a ticket to represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Other games:

Vipers 3-0 Kataka

Kataka Booma 2-0 Tipsa

Tipsa Police 0-1 Mbale Heroes

Mbale Heroes Mbarara City 4-0 Iganga Young

Iganga Young Wakiso Giants 3-0 UPDF

Wednesday 23rd March:

Maroons Vs Ndejje University – Prisons Stadium, Luzira

Sunday 3rd April: