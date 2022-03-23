FUFA Women Super League

Kampala Queens FC 1-1 Uganda Martyrs WFC

Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC 0-1 UCU Lady Cardinals FC

Uganda Martyrs scored late to earn a point off Kampala Queens FC as action in the FUFA Women Super League resumed on Wednesday.

In the game played at IUIU Ground, Kabojja, Kampala Queens got several chances to put the game to bed but their wastefulness came back to haunt in the closing minutes.

Margaret Kunihira fired the home side into the lead at the stroke of halftime but defender Winnie Nakanwagi got the equalizer for Uganda Martyrs WFC, six minutes to fulltime.

Margaret Kunihira celebrates after scoring against Uganda Martyrs WFC. (John Batanudde)

The opening stanza was closely contested but either side opted for cautious approach and didn’t create enough scoring chances.

The first attempt of the game fell to the visitors in the 4th minute when diminutive forward Sumaya Nalumu attempted from far but her effort sailed over.

Lillian Mutuuzo controls the ball infront of Immaculate Nakanjjako. (John Batanudde)

On the other hand, Resty Nanziri went through on goal in the 9th minute but shot direct at goalkeeper Sharon Kaidu.

It was Kunihira who broke the deadlock in the third minute added to the first half curling the ball beyond Kaidu’s reach.

The winger received the ball from Nanziri from the left wing, cut inside and fired into the top right corner.

Margaret Kunihira attempts to go past Uganda Martyrs defenders (John Batanudde)

At the start of the second half, Uganda Martyrs coach Rogers Nkugwa called for changes, bringing on Catherine Nagadya and Brenda Munyana for injured Esther Namusoke and Nalumu respectively.

Catherine Nagadya (in red) was one of the players that came on for Uganda Martyrs in the second half. (John Batanudde)

Kampala Queens kept making efforts at goal through Kunihira, Lilian Mutuuzo and Zaina Nandede but all failed to find the target.

In the 83rd minute, Zaina Namuleme saw her ferocious strike from far ricochet off the upright in what would have been the icing on the cake.

Zaina Namuleme controls the ball in the game against Uganda Martyrs WFC (John Batanudde)

A minute later, Uganda Martyrs WFC won a free kick on the right wing and Elizabeth Nakigozi’s well taken cross was headed home by Nakanwagi at the near post.

The result means Kampala Queens drop from second place to third on 12 points and are now five points behind leaders She Corporate FC.

Uganda Martyrs WFC on the other have seven points in five games.