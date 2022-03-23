Wakiso Region (Zone) Schools Football Qualifiers 2022:

Group A:

Buddo SS 2-0 St Peter’s Naalya

St Peter’s Naalya Kakungulu High 2-0 Kisubi Mapeera

Kisubi Mapeera Boston High 3-0 Aiden College

Aiden College Boston High 2-0 St Peter’s Naalya

St Peter’s Naalya Aiden College 0-0 Kakungulu High

Kakungulu High Buddo SS 3-0 Kisubi Mapeera

Group B

Fair way 0-0 Mbogo Mixed

Mbogo Mixed Kawanda S.S 3-0 Mbogo Mixed

Mbogo Mixed St Julian 2-0 St Mario’s

St Mario’s Kawempe Royal 2-0 Fair way

Fair way Kawanda S.S 1-1 St Julian

St Julian Kawempe Royal 3-0 St Mario’s

Group C

Hope S.S 0-0 Trinity Nabweru

Trinity Nabweru Standard High School, Zana 2-0 Madina Islamic

Madina Islamic Kyadondo S.S 2-1 Onwards & Up wards

Onwards & Up wards Kyadondo S.S 2-1 Trinity Nabweru

Trinity Nabweru Standard High School, Zana 7-1 Onwards & Up wards

Onwards & Up wards Madina Islamic 2-0 Hope S.S

Group D

St Mary’s Kitende 5-0 Andy Mwesigwa S.S

Andy Mwesigwa S.S London College 2-0 Kira SS

Kira SS Namirembe Hill 3-0 Andy Mwesigwa S.S

Andy Mwesigwa S.S Kasule High 3-2 Kira SS

Kira SS St Mary’s Kitende 1-0 Kasule High

Kasule High London College 3-0 Namirembe Hill

The 2022 Wakiso region zonal schools football qualifiers commenced Tuesday 22nd March in Kawanda Zone.

2022 Wakiso Region schools football battle in Kawanda zone (Credit: SMASK Media)

A total of 61 goals were scored in the 24 matches played on match day one.

Groups A and B had 12 goals apiece, 18 goals were netted in group C and the most number of goals came in group D.

Aggrey Zone champions Standard High School – Zana scored the most goals in a single match, 7-1 against Onwards & Up wards Secondary School in group C.

This was followed by St Mary’s Kitende’s 5-0 win over Andrew Mwesigwa Secondary School.

KCCA’s forward Charles “Neymar” Lwanga scored a brace in this match. The other goals came from Vipers duo Najib Yiga and Ivan “Di-Maria” Asaba as well as Abdu Nsereko.

Soltilo Bright Stars’ towering midfielder Ivan Irinimbabazi headed home the lone goal against a spirited Kasule High.

Wakiso Region defending champions Buddo S.S won both their opening games in group A; 2-0 and 3-0 against St Peter’s Naalya and Kisubi Mapeera respectively.

Entebbe Zone champions Boston High School Mpala also started with two wins on match day one.

Hussein Mulawa’s coached side beat Aiden College 3-0 and were 2-0 winners over St Peter’s Naalya.

In group B, Kawempe Royal enlightened their chances of progressing to the quarter finals with two victories over Fair way (2-0) and St Mario’s (3-0).

Hosts Kawanda S.S overcame Mbogo Mixed 3-0 before drawing 1-all with St Julian.

Day two will be played on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 with another 24 matches.

Five schools will qualify for the nationals that will be staged in Arua city come May 2022.

Order of Football Grounds:

Day One:

Group A at Kawanda Research

Group B at Mbogo mixed

Group C at Kawanda sec

Group D at Namalere Research

Day Two:

Group A at Kawanda SS

Group B at Namalere

Group C at Kawanda Research

Group D at Mbogo Mixed

Day Three: