Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021-2022 (Round of 16)

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Result:

Maroons 2-0 Ndejje University

Maroons Football Club is the only entity from the FUFA Big League (second division) remaining in the 48th edition of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

The Uganda Prisons funded side ejected fellow second tier side Ndejje University after a 2-0 home victory at the lake side Prisons Stadium in Luzira during the round of 16 on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Solomon Walusimbi takes on a Ndejje University player, Peter Ouma (shirt 4)

A goal in each half from Fred Amaku (penalty) and midfielder Norman Odiopio inspired Muhamed Ssenfuma’s coached side to this win that booked them a quarter final berth.

Amaku scored a penalty in the 24th minute after he was brought down in the forbidden area.

The former Busoga United center forward calmly sent goalkeeper Emmanuel Akol the wrong way for the opener.

Holding midfielder Odipio extended the lead for the 1968 and 1969 Uganda Premier League winners with a decent goal on the hour mark.

Maroons then held onto the lead to qualify for the last eight stage.

Action between Maroons and Ndejje University at the Prisons Stadium, Luzira

Other successful clubs:

They join six other successful clubs at the quarterfinal stage.

BUL ejected Soltilo Bright Stars 4-3 in post-match penalties after a 2-all draw at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium in Wakiso district.

Sports Club Villa also eliminated Express 4-3 in post match penalties after a barren draw at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Kabowa in Kampala city.

Current cup holders Vipers humbled Mbale’s Kataka 3-0 at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Regional entity Booma overcame TIPSA 2-0 in Masindi, Mbale Heroes shocked Police 1-0 at the MTN Omondi Stadium –Lugogo.

Meanwhile, Mbarara City humiliated Iganga Young 4-0 at Kakyeka stadium and Wakiso Giants won 3-0 over UPDF at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium in Wakiso.

Remaining Round of 16 match:

Sports Club Villa will visit Onduparaka at the AbaBet Green Light Stadium in Arua city on 3rd April 2022.

Vipers beat BUL 8-1 during the final of the 47th edition at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

The winner of the Uganda Cup earns a ticket to represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Maroons XI Vs Ndejje University

Team Line Ups:

Maroons XI: Emmanuel Akol (G.K), Julius Kizito, Godwin Daniel Kitagenda, Belmos Opio, John Silvestre Okello (Captain), Felix Okot, Norman Odipio, Musa Ssali, Fred Amaku, Solomon Walusimbi, Emmanuel Olinga

Substitutes: George William Oluka (G.K), Maxwell Okello, Patrick Bayiga, Yahaya Luuti, Darious Ojok, William Kiibi, Abraham Tusubira

Head coach: Mohamed Senfuma

Assistant coaches: James Chemari and Steve Ekidu

Ndejje University XI Vs Maroons

Ndejje University XI: Jeans Braddy Wokorach (G.K), George Akena, Martin Owalamu, Josephat Ayebare, Ivan Wafula, Junior Mayindi, Nicholas Luzige, Brian Ssali, Reagan Mpande, Abdul-Karim Kasule, Francis Onekalit

Subs: Fredrick Nyekorach (G.K), Vincent Abigaba, Peter Ouma, Hamdan Nsubuga, Solomon Akodi, Hamim Ssemakula, Junior Ainamani, Brian Obedi

Head coach: Komakech

Maroons and Ndejje University captains with the match officials prior to kick off

