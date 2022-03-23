Express interim coach James Odoch has now shifted focus to ensuring his side finishes in the top four following their elimination from Stanbic Uganda Cup.

The Red Eagles were beaten by rivals SC Villa in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku on Tuesday.

With the league also out of sight, Odoch who replaced sacked Bbosa now wants to help the seven time champions finish in a respectable position.

“I thought we did well today, we did everything but we didn’t convert our chances and that cost us,” he started. “We wanted to go on and win this competition but I we were unlucky today,” he added.

“Failure to convert the chances were create is haunting us and it’s an area we must focus on ahead of our league games. For now, the focus is to finish in the top four in the league and that starts with winning games.

The Red Eagles make a trip to Mbarara City on Friday in a lunch time kick off.

Both sides are desperate to win the game with the hosts struggling to save their lives while the visitors are now winless in eight games.

Express are 7th on the table with 32 points from 21 games.