2022 NCBA Serena Junior Golf Championship:

Friday, 15 th – Sunday, 17 th April

– Sunday, 17 April At Lake Victoria Serena Golf & Spa Resort, Kigo

After a two-year lapse, the annual Serena Junior Golf Championship will return at the par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa Resort in Kigo, Katabi Town Council, Wakiso.

The management of this picturesque golfing facility alongside U.S Kids Golf are organizing this event meant to help unearth future potential golfers.

The inaugural edition was held in 2019 but the subsequent would be opens in 2020 and 2021 were not held because of the Coronavirus pandemic that ravaged the entire world.

The second edition therefore will officially tee-off on Friday, 15th April 2022 and shall climax on Sunday, 17th April 2022.

At least 70 young golfers from the ages of 6 to 18 years who will play varying holes depending on the different yardages (1200 to 5700).

These juniors will come from Uganda, Kenya, South Africa and other countries as well.

The championship has received a major boost of Shs. 40,000,000 from NCBA Bank Uganda, officially unveiled on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa Resort in Kigo.

Officials with two of the junior golfers during the launch of the NCBA Serena Golf Open (Credit: NCBA)

This sponsorship will carter of the kitting of all the players and meeting the additional operational costs for the juniors and their parents as well as guardians.

Two junior golfers Dante Kawalya and Daniella Kawalya graced the official launch, flanked by the director of golf at Lake Victoria Serena Golf & Spa Resort Theodor Van Rooyen, Uganda Golf Union president Moses Matisko and NCBA Bank Uganda’s representative, Gerrald Muhereza.

I started golf in 2018 and played my first open in 2019. I am happy to be a budding golfer. I look forward this year’s NCBA Serena Junior Open after two years without competitive golf. I will have fun, make new friends and play to win as well Daniella Kawalya, Junior golfer

Female junior golfer Daniell Kawalya addressing the media during an interview (Credit: David Isabirye)

“We are delighted to be part of this tournament for the youngsters. Our brand purpose is inspiring greatness and encouraging individuals to go for it. We seek to recognize talented junior golfers as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives for the year. We believe that by sponsoring these junior players, we give them the opportunity to build their confidence and nurture them into future champions.” Muhereza noted.

Van Rooyen noted that the Juniors open will also be graced by celebrated golf coach Emmanuel Cassio who will share his vast knowledge as well.

Theodor Van Rooyen, director of golf at Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa Resort (Credit: David Isabirye)

He added that the Serena Juniors Open will be a qualifier for the upcoming Venus open in Italy later this year.

The future of golf is entirely among the juniors. Therefore, such a tournament will help grow the game further in the country and the region and on the African continent.

This year, the U.S Kids Golf has also granted participants the opportunity for the qualifiers to play at the Rome Classic in order to obtain a junior world ranking.

Matisko, the UGU president lauded the sponsors and partners as well as the other stakeholders as parents and guardians for supporting their children.

Moses Matisko, Uganda Golf Union President (Credit: David Isabirye)

I thank NCBA for regionalizing kids golf. There is an alignment of junior golf development in the East African region. We must match other developed regions like in the Southern part of Africa. Uganda Golf Union will provide all the support necessary; especially the technical help with referees. This is also a good tournament for the juniors to prove that they deserve to join the Uganda national junior golf team. Moses Matisko, Uganda Golf Union President

There are a number of categories (14), depending of age groups for the different golfers in either gender.

These will be from the ages of 6 to 18 year olds.

Dante Kawalya putts on the Serena course greens (Credit: David Isabirye)

Age Groups and corresponding yardage:

Boys:

6 & Under (9 Holes) – 1200 to 1350 yards

7 (9 Holes) – 1500 to 1650 yards

8 (9 Holes) – 1800 to 1950 yards

9 (18 Holes) – 3600 to 3900 yards

10 (18 Holes) – 4200 to 4500 yards

11 (18 Holes) – 4800 to 5100 yards

12 (18 Holes) – 5400 to 5700 yards

13-14 (18 Holes) – 6000 to 6300 yards

15-18 (18 Holes) – 6600 to 6900 yards

Girls