Friday March 25, 2022

Kakyeka stadium, Mbarara 2pm

Express FC makes the long trip to Mbarara to face hosts Mbarara City in a fixture both teams want to win and end long runs without victory.

The visitors have now gone eight straight matches in all competitions without picking a win while the hosts are on a longer run in the league with eleven successive games with no maximum points.

James Odoch’s men were also eliminated from the Stanbic Uganda Cup by rivals SC Villa which makes the game at Kakyeka a must win to restore the hearts of the Red Eagles.

“In the past two days, we have concentrated more on our finishing because we create many chances without putting them away,” said James Odoch.

“If we get a goal or two in Mbarara, we shall win the game given our improved performances over the last couple of games.”

Currently 7th on the table with 32 points, the Red Eagles will do without experienced heads Murushid Jjuuko, Abel Eturude, Mahad Kakooza and striker Eric Kambale.

Meanwhile, the Ankole Lions will hope forwards Henry Kitegenyi, Jude Semugabi and skipper Solomon Okwalinga are in fine form on the afternoon.

Saddiq Sempigi’s men are 15th with 17 points after 21 games.

Match Facts

The two sides have previously met nine times in the league with either winning three and drawing as many.