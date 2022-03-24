FUFA Women Super League

Wednesday Results

Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC 0-1 UCU Lady Cardinals FC

Kampala Queens FC 1-1 Uganda Martyrs WFC

Kawempe Muslim sloppy start to the season is far from ending after suffering yet another loss on Wednesday.

The Valley Warriors registered their third loss in the last four League games thus denting their hopes of contending for the title.

In the game played at Kawempe Ground, winger Jackie Nakasi came off the bench to score the solitary goal as UCU Lady Cardinals FC picked maximum points.

The goal came at the death of the clock with Nakasi tucking home in the second minute of added time.

A defense lapse by defender Asia Nakibuuka gifted the visitors with Shadia Nankya teeing up Nakasi who did no mistake to slot home.

Kawempe Muslim are yet to win at home this season in the three games played, losing twice (against Rines SS WFC and UCU Lady Cardinals FC) with the other game against FC Tooro Queens ending in a stalemate.

The win came as a sigh of relief for UCU Lady Cardinals who had lost their previous two games, both coming at home to She Corporate FC and Kampala Queens.

The two teams will will return to action over the weekend with Kawempe Muslim making a long trip to Masindi to face Lady Doves FC while UCU Lady Cardinals will be at home to new comers Rines SS WFC.

In the other game played on Wednesday, Kampala Queens FC and Uganda Martyrs WFC played out a one all draw at IUIU Ground, Kabojja.

Margaret Kunihira had given Kampala Queens the lead at the stroke of half but Uganda Martyrs WFC rallied back to salvage a point through defender Winnie Nakanwagi.