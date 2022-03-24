Friday March 25, 2022 4pm

Wakiso Giants FC Vs Onduparaka FC , Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium – Wakiso

Vs , Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium – Wakiso Tooro United FC Vs Arua Hill SC, Buhinga Stadium – Fort Portal

Onduparaka visit resurgent Wakiso Giants on Friday desperate to win and ease their relegation woes.

The Caterpillars beat Mbarara City in their last outing and will want to build on that against the Purple Sharks who have won three in as many previous outings.

Although Onduparaka seem to want the game more, Wakiso Giants Coach Alex Gitta whose side are 6th at the moment with 33 points says his lads want it as well.

“They are desperate but we as well and want to win this game for the stability of the team in topflight,” Gitta told his club website.

“The recent results have been a good and our concern is to see how best we maintain that winning run.”

Wakiso Giants’ head coach Alex Gitta and Alex Isabirye share a light moment before kick off

The Caterpillars lie 12th on the table with 21 points just two above the relegation zone.

They come into the game with skipper Muhammad Shaban doubtful after getting a knock during national team training but in Gabriel Matata, they have an able replacement.

Match Facts

Wakiso Giants have won two of the previous five league meetings. [L1, D2]

In Buhinga, Tooro United host Arua Hill eager to win and keep their slim chances of survival alive.