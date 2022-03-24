Results

Seychelles 0-0 Lesotho

Chad 0-1 Gambia

Somalia 0-3 Eswatini

Djibouti 2-4 South Sudan

South Sudan, Gambia and South Sudan picked vital away wins in the preliminary qualifier for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

Tito Okello scored twice for the South Sudan Bright Stars while Rashid Toha and William Gama netted the other in a game hosted in Egypt at the Borg Al Arab stadium in Alexandria, Egypt.

South Sudan will host Djibouti at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende on Sunday aware that avoiding defeat will see them through to their main qualifiers.

In Cameroon, Gambia beat the hosts Chad 1-0 thanks to a Steve Trawally strike ten minutes from time.

Gambia who made their debut in the previous Afcon edition will host the return leg over the weekend in Morocco.

There was also an away win for Eswatini who beat Somalia 3-0 at the National stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Bonginkosi Dlamini, Fanelo Mamba and Gamedze Sandile scored for the visitors who will host the return leg at the Mbombela Stadium in South Africa on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Seychelles and Lesotho played to a goalless stalemate to leave their tie evenly poised.

The aggregate winners over two legs in these ties will join the rest of Africa for a main draw in the qualification for Ivory Coast 2023.