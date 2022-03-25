Uganda Premier League

Matchday 22

Busoga United 1-1 BUL FC

Busoga United FC missed the chance to secure maximum points in the Jinja derby after conceding a late equalizer against BUL FC at Kakindu Stadium.

In the closely contested encounter, BUL FC needed to score in the 89th minute to salvage a point thanks to Karim Ndugwa’s goal.

Busoga United had taken early lead through Isaac Wagoina who capitalized on a goal melee to slot home in the 5th minute.

A scramble in BUL FC box following Peter Onzima’s cross gifted Wagoina the opportunity to pounce onto the ball and eventually finding the back of the net.

Despite either side finding opportunities to find goals, they could not get the much needed sharpness until the 89th minute when veteran striker Ndugwa got the equalizer to silence the home crowd.

The result ensured Busoga United FC kept closer to the relegation zone, sitting in 13th position with 22 points in as many games just three points above Soltilo Bright Stars FC.

BUL FC on the other hand remained 4th on the log with 37 points garnered from 22 games.

Busoga United will continue with their fight against relegation fight in the remaining eight games. Their immediate task will be a home duel against Tooro United in a relegation six pointer on Wednesday next week.