Uganda Premier League

Friday, 25th March 2022

Busoga United FC vs BUL FC

Kakindu Stadium

Kickoff: 4PM

Football derbies world over are about pride, passion, bragging rights and defeating your eternal rival is always satisfying.

However, for Busoga United, Friday’s encounter against rivals BUL goes beyond the aforementioned with the relegation monster hovering over them.

Busoga United is currently 13th on the log with 21 points, just two above the red zone and victory on matchday 22 will be a big boost in their fight to fend off relegation.

BUL FC have been efficient in the two games they have faced Busoga United this season, winning 5-0 in the reverse league fixture and also dumping them out from Uganda Cup with a 3-0 victory.

Coach Alex Isabirye, has cautioned his charges that whereas they have won the last two games against Busoga United, Friday’s fixture will be tough and should not look at them lightly.

“It will not be an easy task for us taking on a team that badly need the points since they are fighting for survival but we are also in much need for victory as we target better finish this season.” He said.

BUL who are currently 4th on the table can attain the same number of points (39) as third placed URA should they pick maximum points.