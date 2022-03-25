Navruz Invitational Tournament

Friday, 25th March 2022

Uganda vs Tajikistan

Navbahor Stadium

Kickoff- 1:30PM (EAT)

Uganda Cranes will start their campaign at the Navruz Invitational Tournament on Friday with a fixture against Tajikistan.

The tournament comprising of four teams including hosts Uzbekistan, Uganda, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan gets underway today with games played at Navbahor Stadium in Namangan.

According to Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Sredojevic alias Micho, the tournament will help in preparing for the upcoming engagements.

“This is a good opportunity for us to prepare for the forthcoming engagements including Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers and CHAN Qualifiers,” he stated.

Micho believes his charges are in perfect shape ahead of the game against Tajikistan and hopes for a perfect start at the tournament.

“We have had two training sessions since arriving here and also had a video presentation of the opponents. The team is ready to face Tajikistan and hoping to get a good result.”

Striker Derrick Kakooza arrived late in Uzbekistan while combative midfielder Khalid Aucho sustained an injury and the duo is likely to miss Friday’s game. The rest of the players are available for selection.

In the other game, hosts Uzbekistan will face Kyrgyzstan. The winners from either game will face off in the final while the losing teams will also face off in the third place playoff next week.