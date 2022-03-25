The five nations to represent Africa at the next World Cup 2022 in Qatar will be decided in five days with ten giants vying for five slots.

The five are going to be decided by a two legged tie format with the first legs on Friday March 25 while the return legs will be played on Tuesday March 29.

Ghana vs Nigeria

The Black Stars host the first leg in Kumasi with the reverse fixture four days later.

The two giants are coached by local coaches with the Super Eagles sticking Augustine Eguavoen while Ghana have Otto Addo who took over from Serbian Milovan Rajevac following a poor show at Afcon.

Ghana, quarter finalists in 2010 missed out qualifying for last edition in Russia while Nigeria are looking for a fourth successive appearance.

Victor Osimhen leads an array of attacking threat for the Super Eagles.

Without suspended Andre Ayew, Ghana will hope Thomas Partey and company come to the party.

Mali vs Tunisia

Mali are the only side in the play offs that have never played at the world cup and face Tunisia who they beat in Afcon 2021 in Cameroon.

Tunisia qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and will hope interim coach Jalel Kadri leads them to Qatar 2022.

Egypt vs Senegal

The mother of all battles as the two nations face off in a repeat of the Cameroon 2021 Afcon finals.

The Lions of Teranga won the contest but only in penalties which already makes the tie a highly contested one.

Sadio Mane’s side will be the visitors for the first leg clash against his club teammate Mohamed Salah.

Egypt played in Russia 2018 edition, the first time since 1990 and target back to back appearance at the world’s biggest football showpiece.

Senegal have only played at the world cup twice but left a mark in 2002 when they became only the second African nation to reach the quarter finals.

Egypt want a fourth appearance in total.

DR Congo vs Morocco

DR Congo have not played at the World Cup since 1974, their maiden appearance.

On the other hand, the Atlas Lions want to play at the finals for a sixth time.

By qualifying for Russia 2018, it had taken them a whole 20 years and will be keen to avoid another drought.

Cameroon vs Algeria

Algeria were disappointing at the Afcon 2021 in Cameroon as they failed to defend their crown crushing out in the group stages.

Coach Djamel Belmadi is aware that failure to lead the Desert Foxes to Qatar could cost him a job that he has done so well since his appointment.

Former skipper Rigobert Song replaced Toni Conceicao and the task at hand is to lead the Indomitable Lions to another world cup finals.

Cameroon are eager to play at the World Cup finals for an African record 8th time.