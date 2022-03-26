Equity Rwenzori Open 2022 (Professionals):

Winner: Ronald Rugumayo – 72, 66 (138)

1st Runners up: Denis Anguyo – 70, 71 (141)

2nd Runners up: David Amooti Kamulindwa – 75, 68 (143)

On form professional golfer successful defended the Equity Rwenzori championship (2022) with a combined 138 stroke tally over two rounds at the 9 hole Tooro Golf Club in Fort Portal city.

Fresh from the 2022 Kenya Magical Open (European PGA Tour) in Nairobi, where he was the only Ugandan professional in the mix, Rugumayo was on the podium for the second successive year as champion.

Rugumayo recovered from a two strokes’ deficit on day one where he scored level 2-over par 72, trailing the joint leaders Robert Happy and Denis Anguyo.

Ronald Rugumayo (left) celebrates with his caddie

He then showed a lion’s typical fighting spirit as he struck a 4-under 66 to topple the leader and partake the lion’s share of the Shs 10,000,000 cash kitty from the sponsors, Equity Bank.

The Tooro club member had four birdies, two bogeys & an eagle to spice up the closing round.

I happy to win on the home course of the second time in a row. It feels good for this title defense and sweeter since I came from behind. I thank my manager Edwin Tabaro and the fans for the love they have for me Ronald Rugumayo, winner 2022 Equity Rwenzori Open

Towering Anguyo from Uganda Golf Club, Kampala finished second with a round of 1-over 71 for an aggregate 141.

Denis Anguyo

Top Five:

David Kamulindwa, another member of Tooro Golf club finished third with 75, 68 for a combined 143 strokes in two rounds.

Robert Happy, originally from Kilembe Mines in Kasese before shifting base to Fort Portal scored 70 and 74 (144) for fourth place.

Rodel Gaita completed the top five positions with scores of 75 and 70 (145).

Ronald Rugumayo celebrates (left)

Others who made the cut:

Ronald Bukenya was sixth overall with 73 and 72 (145), followed by Adolf Muhummuza 74, 72 (146), Phillip Kasozi 80, 67 (147), Brian Toolit 75, 73 (148), debutant James Koto 78, 72 (150), Martin Ochaya 77, 73 (150), Henry Lujja 76, 79 (155) and Vincent Byamukma 71, 84 (155).

In total, 13 professionals made the treasured cut.

Missed the cut:

Eight professionals missed making the cut. These included Herman Mutawe 82, 75 (157), Lawrence Muhenda 74, 83 (157),

Becca Mwanja 79, 82 (161), Hussein Bagalana 80, 83 (163), Deco Mutebi (81), Richard Baguma (68), debutant female professional Irene Nakalembe (73) and Saidi Mawa (78).

Baguma, Nakalembe and Mawa were disqualified on technical grounds whilst Mutebi withdrew after round one.

The championship will climax on Saturday, March 26, 2022 with the main event and prize giving later on in the evening.

Results

1-Ronald Rugumayo – 72, 66 (138)

2-Denis Anguyo – 70, 71 (141)

3- David Kamulindwa – 75, 68 (143)

4- Robert Happy – 70, 74 (144)

T5-Rodel Gaita – 75, 70 (145)

T5-Ronald Bukenya – 73, 72 – 145

7-Adolf Muhummuza – 74, 72 (146)

8-Phillip Kasozi – 80, 67 (147)

9-Brian Toolit – 75, 73 (148)

T10-James Koto – 78, 72 (150)

T10-Martin Ochaya – 77, 73 (150)

T12-Henry Lujja – 76, 79 (155)

T12-Vincent Byamukma – 71, 84 (155)