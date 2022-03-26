Results

Gaddafi 0-0 Police

Soltilo Bright Stars 0-0 UPDF

There were no goals scored in the two Uganda Premier League matches played on Saturday as match day 22 continues.

In Jinja, Gaddafi FC and Police couldn’t break each other’s backline in a closely contested affair at the Gaddafi Arena.

The visitors were the better side in the first half with Kalanda at fault missing a few good chances and also had effort cleared off the line by Magumba Bakali.

Gaddafi improved after the break with Brian Kalumba, Faisal Muwawu and Steven Muguchi giving the Police backline some hard time but it was still the hosts’ goalkeeper Paul Mujampwani that produced a fine save to stop Yusuf Ssozi’s effort from finding the back of the net.

See more Points shared at Gaddafi Arena |

Next game is @UPDFfc at the Arena pic.twitter.com/iukYcY5hQK — Gaddafi Football Club (@Gaddafifc) March 26, 2022

A point takes Gaddafi’s tally to 27 after 22 games in 8th position and Police follows closely with 24 points in 9th position.

At Kavumba, UPDF played to a record 13th straight match with no win but took a point in a scoreless draw with Soltilo Bright Stars.

The result leaves Paul Kiwanuka’s side languishing in relegation zone (14th) with 20 points while the army side are 11th with four more points.

Action continues on Sunday with SC Villa travelling to Ndejje to face URA.