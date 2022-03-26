Results

Cameroon 0-1 Algeria

Mali 0-1 Tunisia

Ghana 0-0 Nigeria

DR Congo 1-1 Morocco

Egypt 1-0 Senegal

North Africans Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt are in cruise control of their World Cup 2022 destiny after snatching vital wins in the first legs of the African play offs.

Algeria beat Cameroon 1-0 away in Douala with the lone goal scored by Islam Slimani.

The forward headed home powerfully from Youcef Belaili free kick past Andre Onana.

In Bamako, Mali’s Moussa Sissako had a day to forget as he scored an own goal that gave Tunisia a vital away win before he was sent off.

Sissako gave the Tunisians the goal in the 36th minute and four minutes later, he was sent off for a second bookable offence.

The hosts however played better despite being a man less and had some good chances in the second half but were denied by the Tunisia Carthage Eagles.

Egypt were the other winners on the day dominated by North Africans as they edged African champions 1-0 in Cairo.

Saliou Ciss own goal in the opening minutes decided the closely contested repeat of the Afcon final seven weeks ago.

Morocco also picked a 1-1 draw in DR Congo in a game the hosts finished with 10-men following a red card to Glody Ngonda.

Tarik Tissuodali scored a late equaliser to cancel out an early Yoane Wissa goal.

The other game of the competition ended in a goalless draw as both Ghana and Nigeria fired blanks in Kumasi.

The return legs of these matches will be played on Tuesday March 29 with the aggregate winners qualifying to represent Africa in Qatar 2022.