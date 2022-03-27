Equity Rwenzori Open 2022:
Amateurs:
Men:
- Winner: Joseph Cwinya’ai – 67
- 1st Runners up: Peter Kisembo – 75
Ladies:
- Winner: Peace Kabasweka – 75
- 1st Runners up: Joyce Kisembo – 80
Professionals:
- Winner: Ronald Rugumayo – 72, 66 (138)
- 1st Runners up: Denis Anguyo – 70, 71 (141)
The 2022 Equity Rwenzori Golf open was successfully completed on Saturday, 26th March at the par 70 nine-hole Tooro Golf course in Fort Portal city.
Joseph Cwinya’ai emerged as the men champion with 3-under par 67.
The reigning Uganda Golf Open amateur champion was 8 strokes better than second placed Peter Kisembo (5-over 75).
Cwinya’ai managed a successful title defense having also won in 2021 at the same venue.
Peace Kabasweka won the overall ladies gross gong with 5-over par 75, five strokes better than Joyce Kisembo (80).
Ronald Rugumayo tallied 72 and 66 for a combined 138 strokes in two days to win the professional category whose total kitty was Shs. 8,000,000.
Towering Denis Anguyo was three strokes from the Rugumayo with 141.
Other Top performers:
Godfrey Kambale won group A men (handicap 6-12) with 65 nett, three strokes better than Simon Businge.
Businge was second via a count-back ahead of Peter Tusiime.
In the men’s group B (13-18), Edward Rubongoya scored 66 Nett to win over Ahimbisibwe (67 Nett) and Martin Tuhumwirwe (76 Nett).
Group C (19-36):
Moses Ezama toppled the men group C pool with 71 Nett, a stroke better than Ronald Kwikiriza as Jackson Were scored 74 Nett to finish third.
Ladies:
Janet Kabayonga scored 69 Nett to win group A (0-18), ahead of Edrae Kagombe (72 Nett).
Group B (19-36):
Charity Atuhaire scored 75 Nett to win group B, coming ahead with a stroke ahead of Joan Kyatuka (76 Nett).
Seniors:
William Bizibu won the seniors’ category with 66 Nett and Smart Bwango (74 Nett) was runners up.
Charles Kagombe won the 66+ category with 70 Nett, six strokes better than Gilbert Mujogya Atwooki (76 Nett).
Side-Bets:
Joseph Cwinya’ai returned to the podium with the longest drive accolade and Martin Tumuhirwe took the nearest to the pin.
Charity Atuhaire was outstanding in both the ladies’ longest drive and nearest to the pin contests.
Equity Bank was the main sponsor of this tournament that was played over in three days.
