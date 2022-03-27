Equity Rwenzori Open 2022:

Amateurs:

Men:

Winner : Joseph Cwinya’ai – 67

: Joseph Cwinya’ai – 67 1st Runners up: Peter Kisembo – 75

Ladies:

Winner : Peace Kabasweka – 75

: Peace Kabasweka – 75 1st Runners up: Joyce Kisembo – 80

Professionals:

Winner: Ronald Rugumayo – 72, 66 (138)

Ronald Rugumayo – 72, 66 (138) 1st Runners up: Denis Anguyo – 70, 71 (141)

The 2022 Equity Rwenzori Golf open was successfully completed on Saturday, 26th March at the par 70 nine-hole Tooro Golf course in Fort Portal city.

Joseph Cwinya’ai emerged as the men champion with 3-under par 67.

Golfers walk on the course during the 2022 Equity Golf Open in Fort Portal city

The reigning Uganda Golf Open amateur champion was 8 strokes better than second placed Peter Kisembo (5-over 75).

Cwinya’ai managed a successful title defense having also won in 2021 at the same venue.

Peace Kabasweka won the overall ladies gross gong with 5-over par 75, five strokes better than Joyce Kisembo (80).

Joseph Cwinyaai (left)

Ronald Rugumayo tallied 72 and 66 for a combined 138 strokes in two days to win the professional category whose total kitty was Shs. 8,000,000.

Towering Denis Anguyo was three strokes from the Rugumayo with 141.

Other Top performers:

Godfrey Kambale won group A men (handicap 6-12) with 65 nett, three strokes better than Simon Businge.

Businge was second via a count-back ahead of Peter Tusiime.

In the men’s group B (13-18), Edward Rubongoya scored 66 Nett to win over Ahimbisibwe (67 Nett) and Martin Tuhumwirwe (76 Nett).

Peace Kabasweka (left) recieves her trophy

Joseph Cwinya’ai with his prize and trophy

Group C (19-36):

Moses Ezama toppled the men group C pool with 71 Nett, a stroke better than Ronald Kwikiriza as Jackson Were scored 74 Nett to finish third.

Ladies:

Janet Kabayonga scored 69 Nett to win group A (0-18), ahead of Edrae Kagombe (72 Nett).

Group B (19-36):

Charity Atuhaire scored 75 Nett to win group B, coming ahead with a stroke ahead of Joan Kyatuka (76 Nett).

Seniors:

William Bizibu won the seniors’ category with 66 Nett and Smart Bwango (74 Nett) was runners up.

Charles Kagombe won the 66+ category with 70 Nett, six strokes better than Gilbert Mujogya Atwooki (76 Nett).

Lady golfer places her ball

Side-Bets:

Joseph Cwinya’ai returned to the podium with the longest drive accolade and Martin Tumuhirwe took the nearest to the pin.

Charity Atuhaire was outstanding in both the ladies’ longest drive and nearest to the pin contests.

Equity Bank was the main sponsor of this tournament that was played over in three days.

A golfer with an approach shot

A male golfer chips to the green

Other Top performers:

Men:

Group A (6-12):

Winner: Godfrey Kambale – 65 Nett

Godfrey Kambale – 65 Nett 1st Runner up: Simon Businge – 68 Nett (Countdown)

Simon Businge – 68 Nett (Countdown) 2nd Runner up: Peter Tusiime – 68 Nett

Group B (13-18):

Winner : Edward Rubongoya – 66 Nett

: Edward Rubongoya – 66 Nett 1st Runners up : Ahimbisibwe – 67 Nett

: Ahimbisibwe – 67 Nett 2nd Runners up: Martin Tuhumwirwe – 76 Nett

Group C (19-36):

Winner: Moses Ezama – 71 Nett

Moses Ezama – 71 Nett 1st Runners up : Ronald Kwikiriza – 72 Nett

: Ronald Kwikiriza – 72 Nett 2nd Runners up: Jackson Were – 74 Nett

Lady golfers pose for a group photo

Wendy Angudeyo with the caddie

Ladies:

Group A (0-18):

Winner: Janet Kabayonga – 69 Nett

Janet Kabayonga – 69 Nett 1st Runners up: Edrae Kagombe – 72 Nett

Group B (19-36):

Winner : Charity Atuhaire – 75 Nett

: Charity Atuhaire – 75 Nett 1st Runners up: Joan Kyatuka – 76 Nett

Seniors:

Winners : William Bizibu – 66 Nett

: William Bizibu – 66 Nett 1st Runners up: Smart Bwango – 74 Nett

66+:

Winner: Charles Kagombe – 70 Nett

Charles Kagombe – 70 Nett 1st Runners up: Gilbert Mujogya Atwooki – 76 Nett

Side-Bets:

Longest drive (Men) : Joseph Cwinyaai

: Joseph Cwinyaai Nearest to pin (Men): Martin Tumuhirwe

Martin Tumuhirwe Longest drive (Ladies) : Charity Atuhaire

: Charity Atuhaire Nearest to pin (Ladies): Charity Atuhaire