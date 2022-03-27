Result

URA 3-1 SC Villa

URA beat relegation threatened SC Villa 3-1 at the Arena of Visions to move second but pile more misery on the Jogoos.

Said Kyeyune, Steven Mukwala and Ibrahim Dada scored for the hosts before Ibrahim Sadam Juma scored the Jogoos consolation from the penalty spot.

Kyeyune broke the deadlock in the 34th minute as his effort just outside the area was deflected by a heavy touch from Gavin Kizito to beat Martin Ssenkooto.

The Jogoos had a couple of chances to draw the game level before halftime but fluffed them through Benson Muhindo who at one time shot straight at James Alitho in URA goal.

Sadam Juma came on for Davis Sekajja after the break to ensure the record winners throw more numbers up front.

But it was URA who got the second in the 63rd minute with Mukwala beating three Villa players for pace and Ssenkooto failed to save as he let the ball slip through his hands.

Substitute Dada put the icing on the cake with a third goal four minutes from time before Sadam Juma converted a penalty in the first of additional time after Amir Kakomo was fouled in the area.

The win puts URA second, 42 points, same as KCCA but with a superior goal difference while Villa stay 12th with 22 points in as many games – two points above the drop zone.

Up next for the Tax Collectors will host Arua Hill on Wednesday in an early kick off while Villa will visit wounded Wakiso Giants later on the same day.