Monday March 28, 2022

Kakyeka stadium, Mbarara 4pm

BUL FC will miss the services of their new found talisman Karim Ndugwa when they visit desperate Mbarara City in the league on Monday.

The former Wakiso Giants FC, Express and SC Villa forward is currently enjoying a good spell scoring goals for fun but accumulated three bookings that rule him out of the game.

In his absence, Ibrahim Nsimbe and Richard Wandyaka will be tasked to put balls behind the Ankole Lions backline as the Jinja based side aims to consolidate fourth place.

Mbarara City are second from bottom and understand they can’t afford to drop any more points if they are to extend their stay in the division.

Not even a win will lift them from the red zone but will ease worries and also end a long spell of no wins for Saddiq Sempigi coached side.

Forwards Henry Kitegenyi, Jude Semugabi and skipper Solomon Okwalinga need to be sharp on the afternoon.

BUL drew 1-1 with Busoga United in their last encounter while Mbarara City could only afford a goalless draw against off colour Express FC.

Match Facts

The previous nine meetings have ended in three wins for each and as many draws.

Mbarara City have gone 12 straight matches without a win – only UPDF have a worse run (13).

The reverse fixture ended in a 1-0 win for BUL – Ibrahim Nsimbe scoring the winner in the 65th minute.