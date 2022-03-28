It has been a long road but Jackson Nunda finally made his debut in URA colours.

The midfielder replaced Moses Sseruyidde at the hour mark as URA beat record champions SC Villa 3-1 at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje on Sunday.

See more On Tuesday, 11 August 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ @NundaJackson signed for #URAFC.



After 593 days, he made his debut today for the tax collectors. We're all happy to see him get back on the pitch. 👏🥰#OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/CNlD121vGJ — URA Football Club (@URAFC_Official) March 27, 2022

Signed on August 11, 2020 from KCCA, Nunda whose career has been marred by injuries had to wait for 593 days to represent the club.

The left footed highly rated attacking midfield gem had a couple of decent touches and was involved in the third goal as he initiated attack from just his own half with the pass to Steven Mukwala and later Viane Sekajugo.

His pass also invited goalie Martin Ssenkooto and found Mukwala who got past him but Ibrahim Dada wasted the opportunity.

Nunda’s longest wait for a debut is only beaten by Fernando Redondo who waited for two full seasons to debut at AC Milan after he joined from Real Madrid.