The opening round of the 2022 All Africa Junior Golf challenge was held on Monday, March 28 at the Palm Hills Golf course, 6th of October, Giza Governorate, Cairo city in Egypt.

South African Pascal Gunther scored 6-under par 66 to boss the boys’ leaderboard after round one.

Gunther is 5 strokes ahead of Zimbabwe’s Michael Paul Wallace.

Uganda’s captain Godfrey Nsubuga is 8th on the leaderboard with 4-over par 76, same score as Kenya’s Njoroge Njonge Kibugu and Moroccoan, Kamil Bensouda.

The other Ugandan male, Joseph Reagan Akena is joint 20th with 10-over par alongside Lone Wangu Masalila from Botswana.

Girls:

Another South African, Olivia Brown Bobbi is 5-over par 67 aloft the rest of the crop, ahead of Morocco’s Sofia Cherif Essakali (74) and Kyra Lucinda Van Kan (South Africa) with 75.

Uganda’s Frista Birabwa is 16th after round one with 91 strokes, same as Tunisian, Al Hammami Ebtehal and Egypt’s Hussein Mia.

Another Ugandan female golfer, Winnie Musuya is a distant 20th with 25 over-par 97.

Round two will be played on Tuesday, 29th March 2022.

2022 All Africa Junior Golf Challenge | Day one

Boys:

Leaderboard (Top 22):

Pascal Gunther (South Africa) – 66

Michael Paul Wallace (Zimbabwe) – 71

Daniel Bennett (South Africa) – 73

Mazen Hugo Trometter (Morocco) – 73

Joshua Koekemoer (South Africa) – 74

Njoroge Njonge Kibugu (Kenya) – 76

Kamil Bensouda (Morocco) – 76

Godfrey Nsubuga (Uganda) – 76

William Matthew Bramford (Zimbabwe) – 78

Gilbert Chalwe (Zambia) – 78

Rayan Omar El Golli (Tunisia) – 78

Rayane Benqlilo (Morocco) – 79

Fabrizio De Abreu (South Africa) – 79

Omar El Mahdy (Egypt) – 80

Andrew Ngacha Wahome (Kenya) – 80

November Tariro (Zimbabwe) – 80

Mohamed Abou El Ela (Egypt) – 80

Abderrahmane Fakori (Morocco) – 81

Todd Parker (Namibia) – 81

Joseph Reagan Akena (Uganda) – 82

Lone Wangu Masalila (Botswana) – 82

Girls (Top 20):

Olivia Brown Bobbi (South Africa) – 67

Sofia Cherif Essakali (Morocco) – 74

Kyra Lucinda Van Kan (South Africa) – 75

Samantha Whateley (South Africa) – 76

Margret Nyamukondiwa (Zimbabwe) – 77

Rim Imni (Morocco) – 79

Kudzai Mandava (Zimbabwe) – 79

Sonia Bayahya (Morocco) – 82

Primross Chikwaya (Zimbabwe) – 83

Deeda Alyssa Aly Jamal (Kenya) – 84

Farah Baly (Egypt) – 87

Belinda Wanjiru (Kenya) – 87

Gracious Mwenda (Zambia) – 88

Wamaitha Bianca Ngecu (Kenya) – 89

Talya Sameh (Egypt) – 89

Frista Birabwa (Uganda) – 91

Al Hammami Ebtehal (Tunisia) – 91

Hussein Mia (Egypt) – 91

Annie Nsama (Zambia) – 94

Winnie Musuya (Uganda) – 97