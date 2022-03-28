Result

Mbarara City 1-1 BUL FC

BUL’s Ibrahim Nsimbe scored ten minutes from time to deny Mbarara City their first win thirteen league matches.

Solomon Okwalinga had put the Ankole Lions in the lead with a goal at the stroke of half time at Kakyeka.

Okwalinga headed home Steven Othieno cross with nearly the last kick of the first half to give Sadiq Sempigi side a deserved lead but they failed to hold on it.

Nsimbe then ensured share of spoils with a strike in the 80th minute to silence the jubilant home crowd.

Mbarara City stay second from bottom with only 19 points from 23 games ahead of their visit to St. Mary’s stadium to face leaders Vipers on May 5.

BUL who stay 4th with 38 points will host URA a day before.