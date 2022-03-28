Neighbours South Sudan, Lesotho, Eswatini and Sao Tome and Principe qualified for the TotalEnergies Afcon 2023 qualifiers group phase.

The quartet came out on top on aggregate scores following matches played on Sudan.

South Sudan edged visitors Djibouti 1-0 thanks to a solitary goal by Peter Chol at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende in Uganda.

The Bright Stars won the tie 5-2 on aggregate after they had also won the first leg fixture 4-2 in Alexandria, Egypt.

Uganda Premier League players Emmanuel Loki (Soltilo Bright Stars), Rashid Toha and Geriga Atendele (Arua Hill) as well as former Vipers and KCCA forward Tito Okello were part of the South Sudan side.

In other games, Eswatini progressed after beating Somalia 2-1 in the return leg, going through 5-1 on aggregate after winning the first leg in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania 3-0.

Lesotho also went through with a 3-1 score-line against Seychelles, ensuring they saw the tie to the end at home, having drawn 0-0 in the first leg. Katleho Makateng struck a brace with Sera Motebang adding a third. Seychelles’ consolation was from the penalty spot.

Meanwhile, Sao Tome and Principe were fortunate to overcome Mauritius after the two played to a six goal thrilling stalemate.

The Islanders had won the first leg 1-0 last week and progress 4-3 on aggregate.

The fifth side will be determined on Tuesday with Chad and Gambia facing off in the return leg.