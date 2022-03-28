Uganda Professional Golf Association (UPGA) has held a successful assembly on Monday, March 28, 2022.

The body that brings together all the professional golfers in Uganda has unanimously voted to retain Sadi Atibu as the association chairperson for a two-year tenure.

Atibu, a member at Uganda Golf Club – Kampala will be deputized by fellow club-mate Hussein Bagalana.

The Honorary Secretary is Davis Kato, a member at Entebbe Club.

Another Entebbe club member Martin Ochaya retained the treasurer’s position.

Dennis Anguyo

The new captain is UGC’s Dennis Anguyo, who replaces the legendary professional golfer Deo Akope.

Tooro Club’s Ronald Rugumayo is the vice-captain.

Others:

The disciplinary committee is headed by Brian Toolit.

The other members on the committee are; Emma Ogwang, Abbey Bagalana, George Olayo and Irene Nakalembe.

The Uganda Professional Golf Association (UPGA) has over 30 members with only two ladies; Flavia Namakula and Nakalembe who has recently joined the association.

UPGA faces a couple of challenges as limitations as scarce funding from sponsors which restricts the number of tournaments on the calendar.

UPGA Executive Committee (2022-2024):

Chairperson: Sadi Atibu

Sadi Atibu Vice chairperson: Hussein Bagalana

Hussein Bagalana Honorary Secretary : Davis Kato

: Davis Kato Honorary Treasurer : Martin Ochaya

: Martin Ochaya Captain: Dennis Anguyo

Dennis Anguyo Vice-captain: Ronald Rugumayo

Ronald Rugumayo Head of disciplinary committee: Brian Toolit

Committee members: