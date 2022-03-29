The second round at the on-going 2022 All Africa Junior Golf challenge was played on Tuesday, March 29 at the Palm Hills Golf course, 6th of October, Giza Governorate, Cairo city in Egypt.

Ugandan female golfer Frista Birabwa was one of the most improved players on the day that marked 36 holes.

Birabwa improved by three places from 16th to 13th on the leaderboard after scoring 85 strokes on the second round, an improvement from 91 on day one.

The Entebbe club member is 41 strokes from the leader, South Africa’s Olivia Brown Bobbi (135 in 36 holes) who is one stroke better than countrymate Kyra Van Kan Lucinda.

Morocco’s Sofia Cherif Essakali is third on the leaderboard with 145 strokes.

Another Ugandan lady player Winnie Musuya is 19th with 185 strokes as Vivian Wanok Achen is 24th on the leaderboard with 201 strokes.

Boys:

South Africa’s Pascal Gunther maintained the number one slot on the male leaderboard with 2-under-70 during round two to establish an 8 stroke lead from the second placed golfer, Morocco’s Hugo Trometter.

Zimbabwean Michael Wallace who was second during the opening round slipped two places to fourth after falling to 4-over 76 on day two.

Junior golfers pose prior to tee off at the 2022 All Africa Junior Golf Championship

Uganda captain Godfrey Nsubuga fell two places from 8th to 10th with 153 strokes over 36 holes.

Joseph Regan Akena fell three places to 23rd with 164 strokes as Emmanuel Adrabo improved by a massive five places from 31st to 26th on 167 strokes.

Teams:

South Africa leads the male teams after round two. They are followed by Morocco, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Uganda, Tunisia, Egypt, Zambia, Namibia, Mauritius, Botswana and Gabon respectively.

The female teams are dominated by South Africa.

Morocco is second as Zimbabwe is third after 36 holes.

Hosts Egypt, Kenya, Zambia, Uganda, Tunisia and Botswana follow suit in the respective positions.

The top three countries per gender after four rounds will represent Africa at the World Junior Golf Championship slated for Japan later this year.

Day three will be played on Wednesday, 30th March 2022.

Some of the sponsors and partners for this four day-championship include Egypt Golf Federation, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Palm Hills Golf Course, Dreem, Infinity Power, Toyota, R&A and Coca Cola.