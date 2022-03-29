Forum For African Women Educationalists (FAWE) Charity Run (5 KM):

Theme: “ Give Her a Chance”

Give Her a Chance” Saturday, 9 th April 2022

9 April 2022 Start & Finish: Kitante Primary School, Kampala (6:45 AM)

*Running kit costs 25,000/= each

The inaugural charity run organized by the Forum For African Women Educationalists (FAWE) Uganda Chapter is ear-marked to take place on Saturday, 9th April 2022.

This run will encompass only the 5KM category with the start and finish at Kitante Primary School in Kampala city.

Tickets cost Shs. 25,000 per person as the run will be held along the theme; “Give Her a Chance” meant to send a vulnerable girl back to school.

Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, the first deputy Prime Minister & Minister for East African Affairs has boldly led the way to support this run with kits for herself, family and friends.

Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, 1st Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for E.ast African Affairs (left) shows the kit

FAWE leaders with Hon. Rebecca Kadaga (third from left)

On the bandwagon as well include Woman Member of Parliament (MP) for Terego Hon. Rose Obigah, among others.

Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE) is celebrating 25 years of changing lives since 1997.

Payment procedure:

There are two means of making payments via MTN (merchant 238500) and Airtel money (0701522840).

The run will start by 6:45 am with the start and finishing points at Kitante Primary school.

Hon. Rose Obigah, Woman MP Terego bought kits for the FAWE Charity Run

Professionalism, Accountability, Integrity, Diversity, Results oriented, Respect for human rights. FAWE Values

FAWE Mastercard beneficiaries

FAWE Charity Run route

A just and inclusive society in which all African girls and women have access to quality education and training to achieve their full potential. fAWE Vision

According to the Executive Director, Susan Opok Tumusiime, FAWE Uganda is dedicated towards breaking barriers to girls’ bright future through education to enhance their development.

For starters, FAWE is a pan-African Non-Government Organisation founded in 1992 by five women ministers of education to promote girls’ and women’s education in sub-Saharan Africa in line with Education for All.

To promote gender responsive policies, practices and attitudes and foster innovations that will provide opportunities for African girls and women to prosper in all realms of their lives. FAWE’s goal is to empower girls and women through quality education and training to give them necessary skills, competencies and values to be productive members of their societies. fAWE Mission

The organization’s members include female ministers of education, university vice-chancellors, education policy-makers, researchers, gender specialists and human rights activists.

The target beneficiaries and constituency are primarily girls and women.

Girls in schools

The FAWE Charity run kits