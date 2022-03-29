Tuesday 29th March 2022

Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku 4pm, Live on Sanyuka TV

Frank Kalanda will turn his guns against former bosses when Police visit reigning champions Express FC in the league on Tuesday.

The experienced forward helped the Red Eagles end close to a trophy-less decade but was deemed surplus by then Head Coach Wasswa Bbosa.

He is yet to hit the ground running in the Police colours but will have scores settle if named by Abdallah Mubiru as it happened in the last game away to Gaddafi.

The forward was impressive in attack for the 2005 league champions and created problems for the Gaddafi backline before he was replaced by Juma Balinya in the second half.

Express FC coach James Odoch couldn’t hesitate mentioning Kalanda’s name in his match day notes.

“Police FC is a stubborn team that’s for sure and they also have experienced players like Tonny Mawejje, Frank Kalanda and Juma Balinya,” stated Odoch.

“But we shall do our best to win also I am happy that Erick Kambale is back, he missed our previous game but now he is in the right mental strength to play”

Balinya who has netted 10 league goals this season and also scored the last time Police won at Wankulukuku sounded confident of upsetting the Red Eagles.

“For us, the mission is to go to Wankulukuku and pick all points,” stated Balinya.

“Express is a bigger side compared to us but we believe we have as much quality as they do and if we keep the performance we had last time out, we shall win.”

Match Facts

Express have a superior record against Police with 9 wins in the past 19 league meetings. [L6, D4]

The Red Eagles are winless in nine straight games in all competitions.