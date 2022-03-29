Crested Cranes forward Fauzia Najjemba opened her goal account at new club, BIIK Shymkent in Kazakhstan on Tuesday after helping her team to overcome FC Okzhetpes in the semifinals of the Kazakhstan Women’s Cup.

The lethal striker who was making her competitive debut for BIIK Shymkent came off the bench to score and assist as her team went on to win 3-0.

Fauzia Najjemba (Right) poses with teammate Grace Chanda from Zambia.

Gulnara Gabelia, Alina Litivnenko and Najjemba scored a goal each, all of them coming in extra time after normal time had ended goalless.

Najjemba who moved to Kazakhstan in February had picked up an injury after the team’s training camp in Antalya, Turkey.

She only recovered in time for the Kazakhstan Women’s Cup and was an unused substitute in the group games against FC Kaysar and BJMORSM 17 which they won 22-0 and 9-0 respectively.

BIIK Shymkent will now face Tomiris Turan in the final slated for Thursday, 31st March 2022. The latter won 5-0 in their semifinal clash against BJMORSM 17.