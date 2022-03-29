UPDF FC returned to winning ways on Tuesday after overcoming Gaddafi FC in the game played on Tuesday in Jinja.

The 3-1 win for Brian Ssenyondo’s charges came as a sigh of relief for the army side who had gone 13 successive League games without a win.

The Bombo based outfit had last won in December last year, edging Soltilo Bright Stars FC (2-1 at home).

Goals from Ezekiel Katende, Kigozi Ambrose and Okello Donato guided UPDF FC to victory while Brian Kalumba on loan from Vipers SC scored for Gaddafi against his former employers.

Katende fired UPDF FC into an early lead curling home from a free kick in the 10th minute.

The home side were twice denied by the woodwork, first Seif Batte who failed to score from the rebound after a fine save from Goalkeeper Wasswa Yusuf while Alex Kitata saw his header ricochet off the upright.

They however levelled matters six minutes to the break when Kalumba tucked home and the first stanza ended one all.

UPDF regained their lead in the 51st minute through Kigozi before Okello stretched the lead six minutes later.

The win means UPDF FC move to 9th place on the table with 27 points same as Gaddafi FC who are one place above with superior goal difference.