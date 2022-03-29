Tuesday 29th March 2022

Gaddafi Arena-Jinja, 2pm Live on Sanyuka TV

UPDF make the trip to Jinja to face fellow soldiers Gaddafi FC keen on ending a 13-match winless streak in the division.

Brian Ssenyondo’s men have not won a league game since December 5 when they beat Soltilo Bright Stars 2-1 in Bombo.

Since then, they have lost six games and find themselves embroiled in a relegation dogfight as they are on 24 points, just three above the drop zone.

Failure to win at Gaddafi who are also keen on winning again will escalate the crisis at the club and put pressure on coach Ssenyondo.

Gaddafi who are under interim coach Hassan Zungu drew goalless with Police in their last fixture and are 8th on the table with 27 points, at least six to be sure of survival.

Match Facts

UPDF threw away a two-goal lead in the reverse fixture in a four goal thrilling draw.