Express FC interim manager James Odoch finally registered his first win after overcoming Police FC on Tuesday in Wankulukuku.

The Red Eagles hadto come from a goal down to edge the visiting Cops in a closely contested encounter.

Odoch who was handed the batton to serve as the interim coach after sacking Wasswa Bbosa had failed to win in five League games and also saw his charges bundled out of the Stanbic Uganda Cup by eternal rivals SC Villa.

Actually, Express FC had gone nine games in all competitions without victory with their last win coming against Tooro United FC away in Fort Portal in January.

The poor run came to a halt on Tuesday with Express FC fighting hard and showing character even when they went down very early in the game.

Action between Express FC and Police FC (Photo by Sanyuka TV)

Veteran midfielder and Police FC captain Tonny Mawejje opened the scores as early as the 11th minute after being teed up by Juma Balinya.

In a game where Police FC created several scoring opportunities, their wastefulness came back to haunt them when Express FC on the other hand utilized their chances.

George Senkaaba headed home the equalizer at the stroke of halftime, jumping high to node home Sadiq Ssekyembye’s delivery.

In the second half, George Kiryowa scored into his own net after failing to clear a rebound off the crossbar.

The Red Eagles eventually held on to earn maximum points and move to 36 points in 6th place.

The loss drew the Cops nearer to the relegation mix, with Abdallah Mubiru’s charges now only four points above the drop zone.