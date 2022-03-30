Wednesday March 30, 2022

Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso 4pm

Relegation fighting SC Villa make a short trip to Wakiso to face hosts Wakiso Giants keen on winning to ease relegation worries.

They come into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat at URA and are 12th on the log with 22 points, only two above relegation.

In Wakiso Giants, they take on a wounded lion who lost 2-1 to Onduparaka in their previous outing and coach Alex Gitta has demanded a reaction from his charges.

Gitta also doesn’t believe Villa are struggling and the mentality is to approach the game as one against giants.

“Regardless of what is happening there, for us we take the game as one against a giant club not only in Ugandan football but on the continent,” said Gitta.

“The mentality of the lads is that we have a tough game against a very good side and must do everything right if we are to get all three points which is our target especially when we play at home.

“We recognise that we are coming from 1-2 loss to Onduparaka but by the time we played them, we had played close to five games in a space of 15 days which brought in fatigue but we have recovered well.”

Team News

The hosts are without Joshua Lubwama and Ibrahim Kasule through suspension and injury while Tom Masiko, Pius Kaggwa and Fahad Kawooya could return.

For the visitors, Gavin Kizito is suspended for accumulation of bookings.

Match Facts

The two sides have met three times with the Jogoos winning once, losing and drawing as many.