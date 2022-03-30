Wednesday March 30, 2022

URA vs Arua Hill – Arena of Visions, Ndejje 2pm

Busoga United vs Tooro United – Kakindu stadium, Jinja 4pm

With leaders Vipers not in action, URA could trim the gap between them and the leaders to just five points if they overcome visitors Arua Hill.

The two face off in the day’s early kick off at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje.

The tax collectors dislodged KCCA from second position with a win against SC Villa over the weekend.

Steven Mukwala who was in top form on Sunday will be crucial for the tax men in attack.

The visitors who sit 5th with 37 points will rely on Bright Vuni, Alfred Leku and Rashid Kawawa for inspiration.

In Jinja, hosts Busoga United take on bottom of the log Tooro United in a relegation six pointer.

Busoga United threw away a goal lead to draw with rivals BUL in their last game but are aware that victory on Wednesday will take their points tally to 25 points.