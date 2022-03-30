The five nations to represent Africa at the forthcoming Fifa World Cup 2022 were decided on Tuesday March 29.

African champions Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon and Ghana got the card.

Senegal 1-1 Egypt [Senegal win 3-1 on pen]

In Senegal, Sadio Mane, like he did at the Afcon finals scored the winning penalty as the Lions of Teranga beat Egypt 3-1 on penalties following a 1-1 aggregate tie.

Muhammad Salah was one of the three Egypt players that missed their penalties.

Algeria 1-2 Cameroon [Agg: 2-2, Cameroon win on away goals rule]

The Indomitable Lions stunned Algeria in Algiers winning 2-1 to qualify on away goals rule.

They had lost 1-0 at home but the turned the tie winning 1-0 in 90 minutes to draw the game on aggregate and then scored the winner in extra time.

𝐀𝐍 𝐔𝐍𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐆𝐄𝐓𝐓𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓!



🇨🇲 After missing out in 2018, Cameroon are heading back to the #WorldCup 🦁

Karl Toko Ekambi scored the all-important goal for Rigobert Song’s side four minutes into extra time.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored the only goal in regulation time.

The win meant the 1990 World Cup quarter finalists qualified for Qatar on away goals rule.

Nigeria 1-1 Ghana [Agg: 1-1, Ghana win on away goals rule]

Ghana also held to a 1-1 draw in Nigeria to qualify on away goals rule.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Taye Partey opened the scores with a low shot from outside the area before skipper William Trost Ekong drew the game level from the spot in the first half.

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen twice missed by inches as the Super Eagles lost the tie on away goals rule.

Tunisia 0-0 Mali [Agg: 1-0]

The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia held on for a goalless draw in Tunis to oust Mali 1-0 on aggregate.

𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐐𝐀𝐓𝐀𝐑!



🇹🇳 Tunisia are going to the #WorldCup for the second time in a row (and their 6th overall)! 🦅

The Tunisians who won the first leg game in Mali 1-0 denied the Eagles their first chance to play at the World Cup finals.

Morocco 4-1 DR Congo [Agg: 5-2]

The Atlas Lions of Morocco were in no giving mood as they swept away DR Congo.

Azzedine Ounahi scored a brace with Tarik Tissoudali and Achraf Hakimi adding one each to the massive victory. Ben Malango scored DR Congo’s consolation, but it was mere statistic as the Moroccans sailed through with ease.

Morocco won the tie 5-2 on aggregate after drawing 1-1 in the first leg in Kinshasa.

Results