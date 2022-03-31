Busoga United moved closer to safety after claiming maximum points against fellow relegation candidates Tooro United.

The Jinja based outfit earned a hard-fought 1-0 win on Wednesday at Kakindu Stadium to go five points clear of the drop zone.

Striker Anwar Mustafa Ntege scored the lone goal as Busoga United piled more misery on bottom placed Tooro United.

Ntege struck home the all important goal in the 57th minute when captain Anthony Mayanja teed him up.

Busoga United star striker Mustafa Anwar Ntege. Credit: John Batanudde

This was the third win for Busoga United at Kakindu Stadium this season since relocating from Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe

Victory moved Abbey Bogere Kikomeko’s charges to 11th place on 25 points, five above the relegation zone with their next game coming away to another relegation candidate Soltilo Bright Stars FC.

Tooro United on the other hand remained stuck at the base of the table with 10 points and they will host wounded Wakiso Giants in their next fixture.