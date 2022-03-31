Johnny-come-lately tales are well documented in sport world-over.

From golf, football, cricket, handball, badminton, lawn-tennis, woodball, hockey, basketball, table tennis, chess to swimming among other games, a number of sports personalities rise over the ranks.

Others are late developers whose respective talents are enhanced at the latter stages of their careers.

Andrew Byaruhanga, a member of the Uganda national golf team affiliates to the cluster aforementioned.

Andrew Byaruhanga (Credit: David Isabirye)

Also the current assistant caddy master, Byaruhanga commenced active golf business as a caddie in 2007 to professional Dickson Lagoro, the Entebbe club household professional.

Before then, Byaruhanga was a ball boy during Lawn Tennis games on the courts adjacent the golf club.

“I played football in primary school. I then shifted to Lawn Tennis where I was a boy ball before I started the golf caddy business” he recalls.

Born on 23rd October 1997 in Entebbe Grade B Hospital, Entebbe Division A, Byaruhanga’s parents Musa Matovu and Harriet Ijja also encouraged him engage in sports.

“My parents were pro-sports and they liked what I did” Byaruhanga reveals.

Andrew Byaruhanga putts on the practice green (Credit: David Isabirye)

He started his elementary education at St Teresa Primary School, Entebbe for his P1 to P7 classes.

Byaruhanga then progressed to Entebbe Comprehensive High School (O & A – Level) before he graduated with a certificate in hotel management at Huyslink Institute in Nkumba.

He vividly recalls having won his first “major” as the 2017 JBG Open before capping the year with the Entebbe Chairman’s cup triumph.

He has been a member of the Uganda national golf team since 2014 with a break between 2019 and 2021 (due to the Coronavirus pandemic).

His role models in the golf sport are two Entebbe club based professionals; Dickson Lagoro and Silver Opio.

His favorite golf kit is the Callaway, Semi-blade and on any day, he would prefer a well prepared meal of rice, posho, cabbage and meat with a fanta drink.

Andrew Byaruhanga follows the flight of his ball after a decent chip (Credit: David Isabirye)

Detailed profile: