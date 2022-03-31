Matchday 18 Results

Maroons FC 4-0 Kitara FC

Kataka FC 3-2 Calvary FC

Ndejje University FC 0-0 Proline FC

Luweero United FC 5-0 MYDA FC

Blacks Power FC vs Nyamityobora FC (Nyamityobora didn’t travel to Lira)

Maroons quest for a return to the Uganda Premier League is still on the right path following the Prison Warders’ win over Kitara FC on Thursday.

With the FUFA Big League into the business end, the teams contesting for the promotional slots are not giving any chance of slipping.

On Thursday, Maroons put up a brilliant display to ease past Kitara FC, winning 4-0 at Prisons Ground, Luzira.

Solomon Walusimbi netted a brace while Fred Amaku and Abraham Tusubira added a goal apiece to guide Maroons to victory.

The win lifted Maroons FC from fourth place and are now joint top with 32 points same as leaders Kataka FC.

The Mbale based side who won 3-2 against Calvary FC lead the log because of a superior goal difference. They have a goal difference of 14 compared to Maroons’ 11.

Kyetume FC who were not in action on Thursday dropped to third and are a point behind the aforementioned teams.

Blacks Power FC who also have 31 points did not play after relegated Nyamityobora FC failed to make the trip to Lira.

The team will now await the decision from FUFA Competitions Committee. Should they be awarded three points as presumed, Blacks Power will move top on 34 points with two games to the end of the season.

In the other games played, Luweero United obliterated MYDA FC and condemned them to relegation by winning 5-0 while Ndejje University and Proline played out a goalless draw.