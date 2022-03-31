Crested Cranes forward Fauzia Najjemba won her first title with BIIK Shymkent in Kazakhstan after her side clinched the Kazakhstan Women’s Cup on Thursday.

Najjemba who joined the club in mid February from Kampala Queens was part of the team that won 4-0 against Tomiris Turan in the final.

Fauzia Najjemba (left) with her teammate Prisca Chilufya from Zambia.

The ambidextrous player won the penalty that was converted by Litivnenko in the 58th minute to break the deadlock.

Veteran forward Gulnara Gabelia bagged a brace moments later before new signing Grace Chanda from Zambia put the icing on the cake after coming off the bench.

Tomiris Turan finished the game with a player less after Asadova Tomiris was sent off in the second minute of added time.

Fauzia Najjemba poses with teammates

It should be noted that Najjemba had scored and made an assist in the semifinals as BIIK Shymkent defeated Okzhetpes.

This was the 12th time that BIIK Shymkent were winning the Kazakhstan Women’s Cup.

The team will now shift focus to the Kazakhstan Championship/ League that gets underway in April.