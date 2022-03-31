South Africa won all the major honors during the 2022 All Africa Junior Golf championship at the Palm Hills Golf course, 6th of October, Giza Governorate, Cairo city in Egypt.

Besides winning the top male and female gongs, South Africa also triumphed in either team gender events.

Pascal Gunther scored 283 strokes in four rounds to win the male competition with -5 ahead of Zimbabwe’s Michael Wallace with a par-288 score in 72 holes.

The only positive was Uganda’s captain Godfrey Dunstan Nsubuga finishing among the top ten in the 8th place with 299 strokes.

Nsubuga’s best round came on the final day with 1-under 71 on day four.

Godfrey Dunstan Nsubuga, captain Uganda Junior Golf Team (Credit: David Isabirye)

Joseph Reegan Akena fell two places during the last day to finish 20th with 321 strokes.

Emmanuel Adrabo was 26th with 326 strokes as Ibrahim Ssemakula finished 39th with 352 strokes.

A total of 48 boys took part in the competition from South Africa, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Namibia, Gabon, Kenya, Botswana, Tunisia, Morocco, Zambia and hosts Egypt.

Girls:

Olivia Bobbi Brown held onto her lead from round one to the closure to win the girls’ competition with 209 in 72 holes (6-under).

Frista Birabwa (356) was best Ugandan female at number 16.

Winnie Musuya (372) and Vivian Wanok Achen (403) were 21st and 25th respectively out of the 27 girls in competition.

Teams:

South Africa won the both the male and female team events.

Morocco took the second male spot with Zimbabwe in number three, Kenya fourth as Uganda ended fifth.

Zambia, Tunisia, Namibia, Egypt, Mauritius, Botswana and Gabon followed suit.

Female teams:

South Africa (425) led the standings ahead of Morocco (436) and Zimbabwe finished third (466).

Egypt, Kenya, Zambia, Uganda, Tunisia and Botswana completed the respective 9 countries at the meet.

Golf World Cup:

Three countries will represent at the 2022 World Golf Cup in Japan.

South Africa, Morocco and Zimbabwe will play in the male teams and the same teams for the females.

The Egypt Golf Federation, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Palm Hills Golf Course, Dreem, Infinity Power, Toyota, R&A and Coca Cola were the sponsors of this championship.