Uganda’s fall in the Fifa rankings continues steadily as the nation now ranks 86th as per the March 31 rankings released.

The nation was 82nd and 84th in January and February respectively and has now fallen another two places.

In Africa, Uganda maintains her 18th position with 1275.5 points.

The fall could be attributed in the nation’s abysmal performance in the Navruz Cup in which they were beaten 4-2 by Uzbekistan and also left without an outright win in a four-nation tournament.

Uzbekistan are now ranked 83rd in the world, Tajikistan are 114th while Kyrgyz Republic are 95th.

In Africa, champions Senegal remain the highest country national football men’s team but are 20th in the world.

Other Africa’s representative at the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar Morocco, Tunisia, Cameroon and Ghana are 24th, 35th, 37th and 60th respectively.