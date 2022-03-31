The final round of the 2022 All Africa Junior Golf challenge will be held on Thursday, March 31 at the Palm Hills Golf course, 6th of October, Giza Governorate, Cairo city in Egypt.

Team Uganda will be vying for a decent finish in both the boys’ and girls’ categories.

Coming to the final round, the Uganda Boys’ team is fifth on the log, below Kenya, Zimbabwe, Morocco and leaders South Africa.

The girls’ team that has Winnie Musuya, Frista Birabwa and Vivian Wanok Achen is 7th on the 9 team log with a combined 546 strokes over three rounds.

South Africa leads the ladies’ standings with 425 strokes.

Morocco is second, followed by Zimbabwe, Egypt, Kenya and Zambia.

Tunisia is eighth and Botswana is bottom placed with 579 strokes.

The top three countries per gender after four rounds will represent Africa at the World Junior Golf Championship slated for Japan later this year.

Individuals:

South Africa’s Pascal Gunther remains top of the men standings with 209 strokes.

Uganda’s captain Godfrey Dunstan Nsubuga improved by a place to 9th with 228 strokes after three rounds.

Another Ugandan Joseph Reegan Akena improved five places to 18th with 240 strokes.

Emmanuel Adrabo also improved by a place to 25th with 248 strokes.

The fourth Ugandan, Ibrahim Ssemakula dropped one position to 40th with 268 strokes.

L-R: Winnie Musuya, Frista Birabwa and Vivian Wanok Achen (Credit: David Isabirye)

Girls:

South Africa’s Brown Bobbi Olivia maintained the top grip in the ladies’ individual category with a 7 strokes lead (209 after three rounds) ahead of Morocco’s Sofia Cherif Essakal.

Ugandan Frista Birabwa dropped by one place to 17th on the leaderboard with 270 strokes over three rounds.

Winnie Musuya also dropped by one place to 20th (276 strokes).

Vivian Wanok Achen remained 25th after three round with 304 strokes.

Day four and the closing round will be played on Thursday, 31st March 31, 2022.

Some of the sponsors and partners for this four day-championship include Egypt Golf Federation, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Palm Hills Golf Course, Dreem, Infinity Power, Toyota, R&A and Coca Cola.