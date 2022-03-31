2022 University Football League

Groups

Group A: Kumi University, Uganda Christian University, Victoria University, International University of East Africa

Group B: Muni University, Makerere University Business School (MUBS), Nkumba University, University of Kisubi

Group C: Kabale University, Kyambogo University, Bishop Stuart University

Group D: Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST), St. Lawrence University (SLAU), YMCA, Makerere University

Group E: Gulu University, Uganda Martyrs University, Ndejje University, Kampala University

Group F: Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU), Bugema University, Busitema University

University Football League is back after a two-year lull that was caused by the outbreak of COVID-19.

The 10th edition was officially confirmed on Wednesday with draws for the group stage conducted in a function held at Kati Kati Restaurant in Kampala.

The University Football League will be marking ten years of existence this year.

The League returns bigger and better with 22 Universities confirming their registration this year, an increase by two from 2019.

Makerere University is also back to action after serving a two-year ban because of indiscipline. Their absence however has been prolonged to four years including the two of the COVID-19 period.

Action between Makerere University and Busitema University Credit: UFL Media

Association of Uganda University Sports (AUUS) President, Penninah Kabenge was delighted that the League is returning and marking ten years of existence this year.

“We have been working behind the scene to ensure the league returns soon and I am glad that preparations are now complete and we are here today to launch our 10th season,” Kabenge said during the launch.

“We are excited that this League continues to grow almost every year. I remember we started with just 6 universities but we are now talking of 22, spreading across the country.” She added.

The 22 teams were drawn into six groups and the new season is expected to start on 5th April.

UCU is the defending champions having beaten St Lawrence University 2-1 in 2019.