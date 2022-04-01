FUFA Women Super League

Saturday, 2nd April 2022

Kampala Queens FC vs She Corporate FC

IUIU Ground,Kabojja

Kickoff:3PM

It s exactly 732 days since She Corporate FC and Kampala Queens FC faced off in a league game. That is roughly two years, one week and two weeks back.

What is peculiar about the day the two teams last faced off (18th March 2020) was when the Government of Uganda confirmed the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country and started imposing measures to curb the pandemic.

On that day, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni made an address to the nation imposing a temporary ban on a number of activities including sports events.

She Corporate went on to win 4-0 but FUFA would later go on to cancel the 2019/20 FUFA Women Super League season because there was a halt of sports activities.

So many things have changed between the two teams since then, first the two coaches who were in charge; Faridah Bulega for She Corporate and Ali Zzinda are no longer at the respective clubs.

Additionally, both teams had made a sloppy start to the season back then with She Corporate managing just 10 points from 8 games and 4th on the table. Kampala Queens on the other hand even had a worse return.

In the playing staff, either side have lost players with She Corporate releasing two of the goal scorers in the previous meeting, that is Aisha Mbajja Namubiru and Dorcus Namukisa. The other players that have left the Sharks include goalkeeper Vanessa Karungi, defender Bridget Nabisaalu and Wilmer Nantumbwe among others.

Kampala Queens on the other side have lost former skipper Fauzia Najjemba who is currently at BIIK Shymkent in Kazakhstan and goalkeeper Lydia Adubango.

There has been change for either team this season and they face off in a top of the table of clash encounter at IUIU Ground Kabojja on Saturday with the ultimate target of making their title credentials clear.

She Corporate make the short trip to Kabojja seeking to not only maintain their unbeaten run but also consolidate grip at pole position.

The Nakawa based side are five points clear of Kampala Queens (15 points) and victory on Saturday will be a huge boost in their search for the first league title.

The hosts will hope the performance of Margaret Kunihira who is their best player so far will once again come on show against a tricky She Corporate side that has conceded just twice this season.

Kunihira has scored five goals this season and has ably filled the void left by Najjemba who was the main source of goals for Kampala Queens.

Key Battles

Shamirah Nalugya vs Cissy Nantongo

A battle in the midfield that could easily determine the outcome of the game. Nalugya always gives Kampala Queens the drive and she is the ochestra of attacks.

She will have to negotiate past Nantongo who was her Captain during school days at Mukono High School. The combative midfielder does the donkey work and wins possession for She Corporate. She will need to be extra alert to tame Nalugya who gives supply to the front three of Zaina Nandede, Lillian Mutuuzo and Kunihira.

Margaret Kunihira vs Amina Nakato

Nakato is arguably the best right back in the league but she will face a stern test to tame high flying Kunihira.

Despite being right footed, Kunihira is deployed as an inverted winger which gives her opportunity to shoot at goal when she breaks inside.

Margaret Namirimu vs Resty Nanziri

Namirimu is one of the best defenders in the league this season and her partnership with Swabra Nkomba has proved a hard nut to crack, shipping in just two goals.

Nanziri is yet to score this season but offers a lot to the team beyond goals. She runs behind spaces and always offers the chance for Nanziri, Nandede and Mutuuzo to play by taking away defenders.

Grace Nassongo vs Rukia Namubiru

She Corporate have been forced to use Namubiru as a makeshift centre back. For a player who has been a forward all along, adapting to the new role is always hard.